Total incidents: 207
April 24 at 5:52 a.m., police investigated a burglary at the University Mall.
April 24 at 1:44 p.m., a mental health issue was reported on Ethan Allen Drive.
April 25 at 11:15 a.m., someone reported threats and harassment on Garden Street.
April 25 at 2:26 and 4:27 p.m., two car crashes causing injuries occurred at two different places on Shelburne Road.
April 28 at 1:27 p.m., police investigated a case of embezzlement at the Maplefields on Williston Road.
April 28 at 10 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Moss Glen Lane.
April 29 at 8:25 a.m., police responded to the untimely death of Jacqueline Marceau, 96, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is still determining cause of death.
April 29 at 2:26 p.m., police responded to Shelburne Road from a domestic incident.
April 30 at 6:24 p.m., police responded to Shelburne Road for a reported overdose.
Arrests:
Michael D. Babits, 33, of Burlington, was arrested April 25 for retail theft.
Harley D. MacDonald, 36, Burlington, was arrested April 26 for retail theft.
David Marlon Taylor Jr., 28, of Burlington, was arrested April 26 for grand larceny and aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Mariah M. Spaulding, 27, of South Burlington, was arrested April 26 for retail theft.
William Mich Prestegord, 35, of Ridley Park, was arrested April 29 for violating an abuse prevention order.
Samuel E. Cruz, 53, of Burlington, was arrested April 29 for domestic assault.
Leah Ann Martel, 36, of Burlington, was arrested April 29 for driving under the influence (first offense) and resisting arrest.
Albert J. Plewa, 31, of Shelburne, was arrested April 29 for violating conditions of release.
Gary Lacasse, 71, of Williston, was arrested April 30 for violating an abuse prevention order.
Chad J. Dillon, 36, of Milton, was arrested April 30 for driving while under criminal license suspension.
