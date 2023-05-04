Agency/public assists: 29
Suspicious event: 18
Traffic stop: 11
Alarm: 11
Motor vehicle complaint: 10
Welfare check: 9
Accident: property damage: 9
Retail theft: 8
Trespass: 7
Animal problem: 6
Stolen vehicle: 5
Disturbance: 5
Total incidents: 203
Arrests:
April 20 at 12:50 p.m., James Larry Stephens, 61, of Shelburne, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Dorset Street.
April 24 at 9:39 a.m., David A. Morrison, 30, of Burlington, was arrested for felony unlawful mischief, grand larceny and burglary on Commerce Avenue.
April 24 at 9:39 a.m., Shauna J. Francis, 32, of Burlington, was arrested for felony unlawful mischief, grand larceny and burglary on Commerce Avenue.
April 24 at 5:51 p.m., Monique L. Lafountaine, 38, of Williston, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Shelburne Road.
April 24 at 9:23 p.m., Danny J. Mcguire, 53, of South Burlington, was arrested for first-degree aggravated domestic assault on Obrien Drive.
April 27 at 10:48 a.m., Joshua A. Tripp, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
April 27 at 10:11 p.m., Emily S. Coburn, 54, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license on Shelburne Road.
April 28 at 11:57 a.m., Brooks S. Stotesbury, 40, of Morrisville, was arrested for disorderly conduct and simple assault on Dorset Street.
April 28 at 7:10 p.m., Teilya M. Brunet, 34, of South Burlington, was arrested for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on Logwood Street.
April 29 at 2:22 a.m., Jon Pierre Gaston, 50, of Baltimore, Md., was arrested for first-degree aggravated domestic assault on Shelburne Road.
April 29 at 10:17 a.m., Jeremy Matthew Peatman, 41, of Barre, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
Top incidents:
April 24 at 6:12 a.m., police were called out for a mental health issue on Butler Drive.
April 24 at 9:39 a.m., a burglary was investigated on Commerce Avenue.
April 25 at 5:26 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Garden Street. The case is pending.
April 25 at 7:34 a.m., another vehicle, this one on IDX Drive, was reported stolen.
April 25 at 12:20 p.m., police issued a trespass notice to someone on Dorset Street.
April 25 at 4:46 p.m., a vehicle was stolen on Shelburne Road. Police are investigating.
April 25 at 8:02 p.m., a larceny is being investigated on Dorset Street.
April 26 at 9:44 a.m., police were called to a domestic disturbance on Quarry Hill Road.
April 26 at 12:46 p.m., a car accident on Dorset Street resulted in property damage.
April 26 at 5:45 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident at White Street and Patchen Road.
April 27 at 5:26 p.m., threats made from Gregory Drive are being investigated.
April 27 at 8:33 p.m., a car accident on Shelburne Road resulted in injury.
April 28 at 10:04 a.m., a report of an overdose on Hinesburg Road.
April 28 at 4 p.m., a report of fraud on Hayes Avenue is being investigated.
April 28 at 7:15 p.m., suspicious activity is being investigated on Shelburne Road.
April 28 at 7:24 p.m., police were called to more suspicious activity, this time on Olde Orchard Park. The matter is pending.
April 29 at 11:36 a.m., a suspicious event on Market Street is under investigation.
April 29 at 1:40 p.m., a domestic incident was investigated on Dorset Street.
April 30 at 3:23 a.m., police are investigating a report of driving under the influence on Interstate 89 near the Winooski Bridge.
April 30 at 11:44 a.m., another stolen vehicle, this time on Dorset Street. The matter is pending.
April 30 at 3:05 p.m., police performed a needle pickup on Williston Road.
