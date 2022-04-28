Total incidents: 177
April 18 at 2:24 p.m., some people having a dispute near some Dorset Street apartments got mediation assistance from police.
April 18 at 6:51 p.m., police investigated a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism on Reel Road.
April 19 at 12:43 a.m., officers responded to a report of intoxication on Shelburne Road.
April 19 at 3:53 p.m., someone fled the scene of a crash near Dorset and Market streets.
April 20 at 1:22 p.m., someone stole something from Hannaford on Dorset Street.
April 20 at 5:15 p.m., a car crash on Williston Road resulted in some injuries to passengers.
April 21 at 6:51 a.m., officers assisted a motorist at the corner of Swift Street and Shelburne Road.
April 21 at 1:54 p.m., police checked on the wellbeing of someone near Shelburne Road and Imperial Drive.
April 22 at 4:07 a.m., a suspicious event was reported on Farrell Street.
April 22 between 10:28 and 10:32 a.m., police were called to Moe’s Southwest Grill and Ho Hum Motel, both on Williston Road, for public assistance requests.
April 23 at 8:24 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Old Orchard Park.
April 23 at 10:25 p.m., someone reported a case of larceny on Dorset Street.
Arrests:
Korey Koch, 32, of Winooski, was arrested March 10 for retail theft.
Lacey L. Partlow, 29, of Swanton, was arrested April 26 for retail theft.
Anthony James Saucer, 43, of South Burlington was arrested April 18 on an in-state warrant.
An unnamed juvenile, 18, of Richmond, was arrested April 22 for aggravated assault.
Mark A. Dickinson, 64, of South Burlington was arrested April 23 for simple assault.
