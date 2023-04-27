Traffic stop: 29
Directed patrol: 24
Suspicious event: 23
Alarm: 19
Agency / public assists: 15
Field contact: 12
Motor vehicle complaint: 10
Accident: property damage: 9
Welfare check: 9
911 hangup: 8
Retail theft: 6
Disturbance: 5
Larceny from motor vehicle: 5
Animal problem: 5
Trespass: 5
Total incidents: 251
Arrests:
March 29 at 5:49 p.m., Lauren E. Frank, 30, of Cambridge, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
April 18 at 7 p.m., Miranda M. Dupre-Martin, 31, of Swanton, was arrested for domestic assault, simple assault, eluding a police officer and unlawful mischief on Lime Kiln Road.
April 19 at 1:08 p.m., Justin Eric Lachance, 34, of Burlington, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Hawthorne Circle.
April 20 at 2:09 a.m., Tegan J. Ross, of Hinesburg, was arrested on an in-state warrant on University Road.
April 20 at 5:11 p.m., Samuel E. Cruz, 53, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
April 20 at 11:46 p.m., Jaime L. Billings, 46, of South Burlington, was arrested for petit larceny on Williston Road.
April 21 at 12:59 p.m., Travis N. Landry, 34, of Lyndon, was arrested for operation without owner’s consent on Williston Road.
April 21 at 10:54 p.m., Jaime L. Billings, 46, of South Burlington, was arrested for noise in the nighttime and disorderly conduct on Williston Road.
April 22 at 10:09 a.m., Tyrone JT Pinder, 31, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
Incidents:
April 18 at 5:51 a.m., police are investigating a domestic incident on Williston Road.
April 21 at 10:28 a.m., police are investigating a report of fraud on Swift Street.
April 22 at 12:48 p.m., police looked into a suspicious event on Cheesefactory Road.
April 23 at 5:39 p.m., police were called to a mental health issue on Butler Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.