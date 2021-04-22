Total incidents: 231
April 11 at 2:15 p.m., police checked on the welfare of a resident at 7 Aspen Drive.
April 11 at 9:46 p.m., someone reported a juvenile runaway from Allen Road.
April 12 at 11:06 a.m., officers investigated an animal problem at 136 Country Club East.
April 12 at 7:44 p.m., someone reported a counterfeiting incident at 514 Farrell Street.
April 13 at 4:10 a.m., police directed patrol at 4016 Williston Road.
April 13 at 1:53 p.m., Priscilla Brown, 81, of South Burlington, was found dead at her Farrell Street home. The medical examiner’s office has not yet determined cause of death.
April 14 at 11:32 a.m., police investigated a case of child abuse at Williston Road.
April 14 at 2:24 p.m., police K9, Rush, assisted on a case at the station.
April 15 at 10:58 a.m., officers responded to a car crash causing property damage at 3062 Williston Road.
April 15 at 7:38 p.m., police investigated a case of larceny at 1068 Williston Road.
April 16 at 5:24 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at 205 Dorset St.
April 16 at 6:15 p.m., police assisted the public at 82 Anderson Parkway.
April 17 at 3:39 p.m., police investigated an incident of unlawful mischief and vandalism at 102 Dorset St.
April 17 at 11:25 p.m., police responded to a domestic assault incident on Gregory Drive.
Arrests:
Amber Y. Hannan, 27, of St. Albans — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Tyrone P. Burris, 56, of Shelburne —arrested for unlawful trespass, aggravated domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
Joseph M. Gaudette, 66, of Shelburne — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Mark Edward Sutton, 21, of Waterbury — arrested for retail theft.
Samson Gaynon, 23, of Colchester — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Michelle M. Gilcris, 48, of Barton — arrested for retail theft.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.