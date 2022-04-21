Total incidents: 177
Directed patrols: 15
Alarms, welfare checks, public assists, traffic stops: 38
Trespass orders: 10
Domestic incidents: 7
Retail theft: 6
April 10 at 5:29 a.m., a resident reported a case of larceny at Bay Crest Drive.
April 11 at 5:24 p.m., police checked out a case of reported fraud on Nowland Farm Road.
April 12 at 1:05 p.m., police investigated a report of a disturbance at the Garden Apartments on Market Street.
April 12 at 5:58 p.m., someone reported a missing person from Dorset Street.
April 13 at 4:27 p.m., police trespassed someone from a business on Community Drive.
April 13 at 9:22 p.m., a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism on Williston Road.
April 14 at 1:19 a.m., an assault occurred on Ethan Allen Drive.
April 14 at 11:14 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Market Street.
April 15 at 8:49 a.m., police responded to Dorset Street for a reported juvenile problem.
April 15 at 2:57 p.m., an officer assisted a motorist in the Staples plaza on Williston Road.
April 16 at 3:56 a.m., police responded to Dorset Street for a report of a domestic incident.
April 16 at 7:48 p.m., someone complained of noise near Queen City Park and Shelburne roads.
Arrests:
William J. Kavanagh, 37, of Burlington was arrested April 12 on an in-state warrant.
James R. Mackenzie, 44, of South Burlington was arrested April 12 for domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Owen A. Kinlund, 33, of South Burlington was arrested April 14 for aggravated assault.
Jeffrey W. Finnegan Jr., 28, of Wheelock was arrested April 14 for grand larceny, driving after criminal license suspension and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Sharon S. Brailsford, 53, of Colchester was arrested April 15 for violating an abuse prevention order and conditions of release.
Long T. Ly, 28, of Burlington was arrested April 16 for domestic assault and unlawful mischief (misdemeanor).
Untimely death:
April 14 at 11:56 a.m., police were called to Farrell Street for the untimely death of Megan Duffy, 43. Medical examiner is still determining cause of death.
