South Burlington Police have arrested three people for fentanyl trafficking in connection with a routine traffic stop on the interstate Sept. 22.
Police say they stopped Jamie Masi, 46, of Barre City for a traffic violation around 11:06 p.m. and found she was in violation of court-ordered home confinement stemming from 2020 charges of heroin trafficking, heroin sales and violating a previous condition of release.
A passenger, Daviel Rivera, 38, of Springfield, Mass., was also found to be in violation of conditions of release stemming from a 2022 arrest by Winooski police for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer involving a firearm and cocaine possession. He also had another active warrant for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent from the Berlin Police Department.
During the traffic stop, police said they “identified indicia of drug trafficking” and brought in the state police K9 unit. Following a vehicle search, police said they found what they suspected to be fentanyl.
Along with a third passenger, Santos Cordova, 46, of Worcester, Mass., all three were charged with fentanyl trafficking.
Cordova was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on Dec. 1.
Both Rivera and Masi were jailed for lack of $2,500 bail.
