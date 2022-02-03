Police arrested Daniel Pascoe, 32, of South Burlington, for domestic assault and unlawful mischief after a roommate called police Jan. 24 around 6 p.m. to report Pascoe was “smashing things” inside their shared apartment.
After safely removing two people, police found Pascoe with a concealed 9mm pistol. Pascoe went back into the apartment, where police said another gun was inside.
“He remained communicative which allowed officers to resolve this incident safely through the use of a police officer trained in crisis negotiations and our partner agency in crisis response, the Community Outreach Team,” according to a press release.
