South Burlington Police took a man to the University of Vermont Medical Center for mental health observation after they say he brandished a gun in the shopping plaza at the intersection of Williston and Hinesburg roads.
On Aug. 4 around 7 p.m., officers quickly determined that the man had what appeared to be a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol and got him to drop the gun.
Jason Breault, 41, “known to law enforcement,” showed “signs of being in a state of crisis” and was taken into custody without incident.
The gun was a replica and non-functional. Breault was cited for disorderly conduct.
