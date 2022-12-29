South Burlington Police are seeking a local suspect for aggravated domestic assault after he reportedly slashed a woman six or seven times with a knife at her apartment early Monday.
Kevin Mack, 51, was under an earlier court order to stay away from the woman following another alleged domestic assault in October with the same person, police said.
The victim sustained the cuts from the paring knife during the assault shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, police chief Shawn Burke reported.
South Burlington Fire and Rescue also responded to the apartment near the Colchester town line, treated the woman and took her to the University of Vermont Medical Center for further treatment, police said. By Monday afternoon the victim had been discharged.
Mack fled the scene before police officers could respond to the 911-emergency call. He is believed to have fled in a Chevrolet Malibu with Vermont registration KAN 932, police said.
Even with Monday being considered a city holiday, the police department is taking extra steps in the manhunt.
“We have been working on it all day,” Burke said.
The chief called it an “egregious case” and noted the conduct had escalated even when Mack was told by a judge to stay from the victim and her home.
The October incident was reported as a verbal dispute, but an investigation revealed there had been an earlier striking of the victim, the chief said.
Mack was charged in October with two counts of aggravated domestic assault, Burke said. The charges were considered aggravated because the defendant has an earlier domestic conviction, the chief said.
