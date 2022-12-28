South Burlington Police have arrested a man after he reportedly slashed a woman six or seven times with a knife at her apartment early Monday morning.
Kevin Mack, 51, of South Burlington was under an earlier court order to stay away from the woman following another alleged domestic assault in October with the same person, police said.
The victim sustained the cuts from the paring knife during the assault shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, police chief Shawn Burke reported.
South Burlington Fire and Rescue also responded to the apartment near the Colchester town line, treated the woman and took her to the University of Vermont Medical Center for further treatment, police said. The victim was later discharged from the hospital that afternoon.
Mack fled the scene before officers could respond to the 911 call but later turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon after police had begun hunting for him. He was arraigned on charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault and violation of conditions of release. He is currently being held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.
“We have been working on it all day,” Burke said during the search.
The chief called it an “egregious case” and noted the conduct had escalated even when Mack was told by a judge to stay from the victim and her home.
The October incident was reported as a verbal dispute, but an investigation revealed there had been an earlier striking of the victim, the chief said.
Mack was charged in October with two counts of aggravated domestic assault, Burke said. The charges were considered aggravated because the defendant has an earlier domestic conviction, the chief said.
