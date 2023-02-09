A South Burlington man, who authorities say made threats to kill a state judge and defense lawyer and to rape a prosecutor, has pleaded guilty in federal court to three felony charges for making the intimidating phone calls.
Joshua P. Puma, 36, of Williston Road, called a Vermont Corrections Department reporting line on Sept. 30, 2021, to say he would kill a state judge and a defense attorney, U.S. District Court records show.
The indictment also charges him with making a similar call nearly a month later threatening to kill a state judge and to sexually assault a prosecutor. The third charge stems from a phone call in November 2021 where Puma said he planned to kill a state judge.
Puma, formerly of Shelburne, admitted to the three felony charges during a hearing in federal court in Rutland last week. Puma, who once punched his state public defender in the face, will be sentenced May 31 in Rutland.
He could receive up to five years in federal prison on each of the three death threat charges, placed on supervised release, and face up to a $250,000 fine on each case.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford kept Puma in federal custody pending sentencing. He is at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
Puma has been in custody since about September 2020 when arrested on state charges, according to assistant federal defender Sarah Puls.
It is believed the threats mentioned in the indictment stem from Puma’s detention last fall at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield after his arrest by South Burlington Police on a stalking case, records show.
Puls maintained the reported threats came into a complaint phone line maintained by the Corrections Department and Puma would never have been able to carry them out while jailed. None of the recorded threats was made directly to the intended targets, she said.
It remains unclear which Vermont judge or judges Puma threatened to kill.
Sarah Reed, his state public defender, was the intended target of the other death threat, officials have said. During Puma’s arraignment, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George was identified as the target for the rape threat.
Puma punched Reed in the face while she was representing him in state court in September 2019, assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller has said. The punch caused Reed to fall to the ground and it took five security officers to restrain Puma, Fuller told the court.
He later pleaded guilty to assaulting his attorney and was sentenced to 4-12 months to serve, Fuller said.
Puma was later found incompetent in to stand trial in March 2022 on state charges for two criminal cases in Chittenden County. In May 2022, Vermont Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Rainville issued a pair of orders of hospitalization for 90 days to further check Puma’s mental status.
Puma was never sent to the state mental hospital in Berlin due to the federal detainer filed against him. The detainer came when a federal grand jury in Burlington in April 2022 indicted Puma on the three felony charges for threatening the public officials during the fall of 2021.
The biggest difference between federal and state incompetency procedures is how the defendant gets returned to society. The state has a secret process that eventually allows the mental health commissioner to privately make the release call. There is no notification requirement for the public.
The federal system normally provides the defendant’s case remains in a public court setting and the community is informed about any planned release. The conditions the defendant must follow are public record.
South Burlington Police said officers have spent considerable time dealing with Puma, including an arrest for stalking that involved a complaint from a neighbor on Williston Road near Heath Street.
Among cases in nearby Shelburne police found Puma at his parent’s house with a rifle and a knife in his hands inside the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.