A South Burlington man, who officials say has been found with firearms after two state court rulings that he was mentally defective, is now behind bars on a new federal gun charge.
Amrou R. Mohamed, 25, is charged with knowingly possessing a loaded firearm after he “had been previously adjudicated as a mental defective,” according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
South Burlington and Burlington Police say they have repeatedly dealt with Mohmed for multiple gun cases in the last five years, including two shootings at his family’s residence at 478 Lime Kiln Road in 2016 and 2018, records show.
Mohamed fired a shot from a 9-mm handgun through a wall at his duplex and into the adjoining residence in April 2016, police said. He also fired a shot from a rifle near some hiking trails by his home in December 2018, records show. The incident forced the closing of the Lime Kiln Road while South Burlington Police dealt with the incident.
The prosecution and defense sparred over Mohamed’s criminal record last week when trying to argue over whether he should be detained or put back into the community.
Assistant federal defender David McColgin maintained the 33 charges for failing to appear for various state court hearings on different cases could not be held against Mohamed because they were dismissed due to his mental health issues.
He said the shootings in 2016 and 2018 never resulted in state charges so Mohamed must be presumed innocent.
Mohamed graduated from Colchester High School, but McColgin said he was concerned about his client’s maturity level and intellectual capacity if kept in prison.
Assistant U.S. attorney Nate Burris argued Mohamed was both a clear risk to flee and a danger to himself and the community.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle eventually ruled after three hearings last week that Mohamed would remain jailed. He agreed to hold a probable cause hearing this week if a grand jury does not indict him.
Mohamed was initially charged in a criminal complaint on Tuesday for possessing a handgun while being a convicted felon during a June 26 motorcycle crash in Burlington.
The government said Mohamed’s criminal record included two felony convictions from earlier this year in Florida: carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and felony possession of marijuana, both in Pinellas County.
When Burlington Police arrived at the crash, eyewitnesses warned officers about the handgun, court records show. During a pat down of Mohamed, the handgun with 10 loaded rounds in the magazine was seized, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo wrote.
Doyle agreed on Friday with a prosecution request to dismiss the initial criminal complaint that Mohamed was a felon. It followed a new complaint filed by the ATF based on many of the same details, but noted Mohamed was disqualified from possessing firearms because he had been adjudged by at least two state judges to be mentally defective.
Vermont Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin ruled on March 25, 2019, Mohamed “is not mentally competent to stand trial due to a pervasive and serious intellectual disability resulting in severe cognitive deficits.” It came during a proposed hospitalization hearing on state charges, records show.
He said he was basing his ruling on three medical evaluations that also support a similar finding first made by Judge Dennis Pearson on March 26, 2018.
Griffin agreed to dismiss the criminal charges after a prosecutor conceded at the hearing that the state could not carry its burden to support a mental health commitment.
McColgin said Mohamed has strong ties to Vermont and that he could live with his parents, who are his guardians. He also said Mohamed was due for surgery on a leg and ankle and would not be able to stray during his recovery.
