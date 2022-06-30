A South Burlington man has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for gun possession.
Amrou R. Mohamed, 26, of Lime Kiln Road, who prosecutors said had more than 60 arrests in the past decade, will get credit for 12 months he has served in prison since his arrest last June.
Mohamed initially pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to a single felony charge of knowingly possessing a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol on June 26, 2021, after he had been previously adjudicated as a “mental defective.”
He eventually pleaded guilty in February to an amended felony charge of facilitating the unlawful purchase of a firearm from Parro’s Gun Shop & Police Supplies in Waterbury by having the buyer deceive the dealer. Mohamed began planning before June 2021 with an unnamed associate to buy a firearm for the defendant, court records show.
On June 1, Mohamed explained to the buyer he would make the purchase the next day for the defendant, his signed plea agreement said. He explained to the buyer the paperwork would ask if the gun was for the actual buyer.
“Amrou Mohamed instructed buyer to lie when answering this question,” the plea agreement said. Mohamed provided $600 to the buyer and then drove them to the Waterbury store to buy a 9-mm Glock pistol, records show.
South Burlington and Burlington police said in 2021 they had repeatedly dealt with Mohamed for multiple gun cases in the previous five years, including two shootings at his family’s residence in 2016 and 2018, records show. Federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, had suggested a penalty between 15 and 21 months.
Assistant U.S. attorney Nate Burris argued Mohamed should receive at least a 15-month prison sentence. He noted Mohamed had been involved in “a number of other dangerous incidents in which he unlawfully possessed — and in some instances discharged — various firearms.”
Burris noted that many of Mohamed’s previous arrests were felonies, including carrying a concealed weapon, burglary, sexual assault and aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent. Many were dropped when he was found not competent to stand trial, Burris said.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford told Mohamed it was clear his mental state would never allow him to possess another firearm ever again. “Guns can’t be part of your life,” Crawford said.
The judge imposed three years of supervised release once Mohamed is discharged from prison.
Mohamed, a graduate of Colchester High, said he was ready to turn his life around and leave guns behind. He did acknowledge at a court hearing last year he has a learning disability, and his parents serve as his guardians.
Mohamed told the court the past year in prison has helped focus him.
“I would not have come to my senses. It’s time to grow up,” he said.
Mohamed had rung up at least seven state charges between November 2017 and October 2018. Vermont Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin later ruled on March 25, 2019, Mohamed “is not mentally competent to stand trial due to a pervasive and serious intellectual disability resulting in severe cognitive deficits.”
In one of those earlier cases, Mohamed fired two shots from a 9-mm handgun through a wall at his duplex and into the adjoining residence in April 2016, South Burlington police said. The owner of the adjoining residence was home with a child at the time of the shooting.
During a December 2018 incident, Mohamed fired some shots from a rifle near some hiking trails by his home, records show. Police recovered the rifle, a Glock handgun in his bedroom and hundreds of rounds of ammunition and numerous firearm magazines, records show.
The incident forced the closing of the Lime Kiln Road while South Burlington police dealt with the situation.
