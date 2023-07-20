A four-time convicted felon, who has been at the scene of multiple drug-related shootings in Burlington in recent years, has been indicted on federal fraud charges in connection with filing false claims for COVID-19 relief funds for non-existent businesses, court records show.
Leon Delima, 35, of South Burlington is charged with illegally obtaining $17,833 from the Payroll Protection Program in 2021 in Vermont, and for falsely attempting to obtain money later under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, the indictment said. It said his application was denied because he lied about his felony record.
Delima fraudulently claimed on his PPP application that he had $85,600 in business income from a marketing consulting firm, which was non-existent, the indictment said. It also noted Delima listed only $1 in total income on his 2020 tax return.
Delima is facing a second felony count for unsuccessfully attempting to obtain money from another federal relief program known as EIDL. He made several false claims, including he had no felony convictions in the previous five years, according to the indictment.
He also faces a third charge for interstate wire fraud between April and July 2021, which stems from a scheme to unlawfully obtain money by transmitting a false PPP loan application across state lines, the indictment said.
No arraignment date has been set for Delima, who is being held by the U.S. Marshal’s Service for Vermont on unrelated gun and drug charges.
Delima obtained the $17,833 from the PPP in May 2021 and immediately went on a two-week shopping spree that included consumer goods, life expenses and other non-business items, the indictment said.
Delima knew when he filed the PPP application that he was not working as a marketing consultant, did not have employees and never earned $85,600 annually, the charges note.
The PPP program was a COVID-19 pandemic relief program overseen by the Small Business Administration that provided forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain expenses. The money could be used for payroll costs, continuing group health care benefits or mortgage interest payments, the indictment said.
The proceeds from the loan could not be used by borrowers to pay for consumer goods, clothing, jewelry or to fund ordinary day-to-day living expenses.
Delima maintained he was a sole proprietor of a marketing consulting business and that he employed one other person.
Once he spent the PPP money, Delima developed a second fraud plan seeking funds from the EIDL, records show. He claimed he operated a pet washing and grooming business with 45 employees and that it had gross revenues of $300,000 in the calendar year before January 2020, the indictment said.
The SBA denied Delima’s application.
Delima is currently awaiting trial in U.S. District Court in Burlington on unrelated felony gun and drug charges stemming from a 2022 shooting. During a drug arrest in 2017, Burlington police said he had been present for at least three recent drug-related shootings.
A federal grand jury in Burlington charged Delima last fall with illegal possession of a Heckler and Koch .40-caliber pistol while being a convicted felon. He also was charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute the drug, the indictment said.
Those federal charges stem from a shooting on North Avenue a few blocks from the Burlington Police Station. The government said it also is seeking the forfeiture of any firearms and ammunition, including the .40-caliber pistol if Delima is convicted on the gun charge.
The Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force arrested Delima at his Suburban Square home in South Burlington last October on the federal gun and drug charges stemming from the July holiday weekend shooting in Burlington.
Nobody was injured in the shooting and investigators found casings in the area, police said. has pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges from 2022.
