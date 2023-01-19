A South Burlington man has been charged with attempted murder in the near-fatal beating of another man in a cell at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, was charged following a Vermont State Police investigation in an altercation in a prison cell that he shared with Jeffrey Hall about 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, Vermont State Police said. Hall, 55, a Burlington-area resident, sustained critical head and neck injuries in the beating and was initially taken to Northwestern Vermont Medical Center and later transferred to UVM Medical Center, according to a spokesperson.
Mafuta, a former South Burlington High School student, remains at the St. Albans prison, on unrelated charges. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 in Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.
Last May, South Burlington Police arrested Mafuta on charges of unlawful restraint, aggravated operation without the owner’s consent and grand larceny following the carjacking that involved an elderly out-of-state woman. Mafuta also was arrested on charges of larceny from a person, petit larceny and interference with emergency services, police said.
The woman was seated in the truck while her husband was standing outside, police said. Mafuta reportedly drove south on Shelburne Road and a short time later the woman was released unharmed near Direct Auto at Bartlett Bay Road, police said.
She sought help from bystanders, police said. She reported her purse, wallet, watch, $700 and her military identification were taken during the incident, police said.
South Burlington police later stopped the truck on Shelburne Road near Imperial Drive, Sgt. Matthew Plunkett said.
