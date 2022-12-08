A South Burlington man who authorities say has been the focus of an elaborate long-term investigation into illegal trafficking of drugs and money laundering, has pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of two loaded firearms.
Andrew Lane, 36, of Hadley Road had both handguns concealed in a hidden compartment beneath the center console in his 2017 BMW parked outside his residence on Oct. 14, U.S. District Court records show.
The blue BMW was used to help in the distribution of controlled substances, including cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana, according to an affidavit by Chittenden County Deputy Sheriff Michael Longevin, who is assigned to the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Task Force in Vermont.
A 40-caliber semi-automatic Smith & Wesson handgun and a .38 caliber Ruger revolver were found in the car, along with various rounds of bullets for both weapons, a gun magazine and marijuana. Police also seized about $36,000 in U.S. currency from inside his home, which is part of a duplex, along with a money counter, marijuana and nine cellphones, the task force said in court papers.
Lane, also known as Joey Green, has two felony convictions for criminal possession of a loaded firearm in both 2003 and 2006 in the Bronx, according to court records. He has a third felony conviction for criminal possession of a controlled substance in 2006, also in the Bronx.
Lane owns a company known as Sticky Green Dreaming LLC, which previously operated from Riverside Avenue in Burlington, Longevin said.
Sticky Green Dreaming packaging and marijuana products “have been encountered by HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) Burlington investigators noted during multiple unrelated narcotics trafficking investigations and during a controlled purchase of marijuana from Lane,” Longevin wrote in an affidavit.
No physical or online presence for the business could be found, but it was registered with the state in February 2021, officials said.
The task force said Lane sold $200 worth of marijuana to an informant in the parking lot of Shaw’s Supermarket on Shelburne Road in South Burlington in June. The marijuana was in bags with logos for Sticky Green Dreaming.
Lane and Sticky Green were never licensed through the Vermont Cannabis Control Board to distribute marijuana, according to court records.
The informant said while Lane never displayed a firearm during the drug sale, he implied he had one and there was a bulge in his pocket. Lane used the Shaw’s location for at least two other hand-to-hand sales in May that were monitored by special agents, according to court records.
During Lane’s arraignment in U.S. District Court recently, Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford agreed to continue to hold him without bail pending trial. Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle had earlier ordered Lane jailed as a danger to the community following three court-ordered searches.
Since Lane lives in Vermont with his children and partner, his defense team suggested electronic location monitoring could be used.
Lane, who has lived in Vermont for about 10 years, has a conviction for misdemeanor possession of heroin in Vermont in 2015, records show. He was also arrested for selling cocaine in 2017 and as part of the case, Burlington Police obtained a search warrant for his home, then in Barre, and seized 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 15 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine and $3,000 in cash, according to court records.
Transportation Security Administration agents at the Burlington International Airport found Lane in November 2016 with $10,000 in cash, but he was questioned by Burlington Police and later released, Longevin said.
Various police agencies, including Shelburne police in 2017 and Colchester police in 2018, found Lane to be in possession of marijuana, and a federal search warrant executed on a package destined for Lane’s home in July 2019 contained 567 grams of marijuana, records show.
Lane deposited $66,049 in cash in a TD Bank account between April 1, 2021, and Jan. 24, 2022, despite no discernable source of income, Longevin reported. In a second account at People’s United Bank, Lane deposited $25,618 between February and December 2021.
During surveillance on Lane over the past year, investigators determined he used an apartment on North Avenue in Burlington as his base of operations for narcotic distribution before returning to his South Burlington home, according to court records.
As the investigation progressed, Homeland Security said postal officials reported 59 packages had arrived at the North Avenue apartment during 2021 from New York City or the Bronx.
Federal investigators seized both bulk and packaged marijuana from the apartment on the same day in October that other special agents searched Lane’s residence and car in South Burlington.
Several times during the ongoing case, investigators reported that Lane attempted to actively avoid surveillance with unusual and numerous driving moves and a few times he attempted to approach vehicles that he suspected were monitoring him, Longevin said.
If convicted on the gun case, Lane faces up to 15 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
Homeland Security Investigations was assisted by the Vermont Drug Task Force, South Burlington and Burlington police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and Drug Enforcement Administration.
