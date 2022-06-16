Justin Russell, 30, of South Burlington, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault after police said he locked himself in his Dorset Street apartment with two children and threatened to harm one of them.
South Burlington police officers were called to the multi-unit complex June 9 at 1:28 a.m. for a noise complaint. Police negotiated with Russell who surrendered shortly after 7 a.m.
Other than the domestic assault victim, the children were uninjured. A Vermont State Police crisis negotiator, University of Vermont police and the South Burlington Fire Department assisted in the standoff.
