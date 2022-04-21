One of South Burlington’s longest serving police officers is hanging up his hat.
That’s good news for veteran officer Lt. Jeffrey Martel, who got his start in law enforcement over three decades ago when police departments were stacked with cops and giant mustaches ran wild.
It’s not good news for the South Burlington Police Department, where, like departments across the state and country, the dwindling number of applicants combined with retirements of seasoned officers has meant enormous pressure on a team stretched thin.
“He’s going to be a big loss. We always have to celebrate someone who’s dedicated 25 years to South Burlington, but any time someone steps away with that kind of institutional knowledge, there’s going to be a huge vacuum,” police chief Shawn Burke said. He seems torn between well wishes for Martel, who he described as more than a coworker, but a “really strong leader,” and his concern over the future of the department.
Martel retired last week as one of the most senior officers in the department, with 25 years under his belt in South Burlington and nine years in the Burlington Police Department. His departure means the department now has six vacancies.
Joining South Burlington in 1997, Martel served through the years as an officer, K-9 handler, detective, supervisor, prevention services division manager and, most recently, as a lieutenant.
“He’s been a dedicated employee, a mentor to younger officers and a contributor to the department,” city manager Jessie Baker said at a city council meeting Monday.
Starting out in South Burlington as an entry-level officer, Martel served in nearly all aspects of the department before moving through the ranks to lieutenant. More than that, Burke lauded Martel for his collegial nature and leadership style that’s helped the department progress in new directions.
“He’s given incredible service. We recognize everything he’s contributed over the years. It’s tough to lose such stellar leadership,” Burke said.
Martel’s career hasn’t always been rosy. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence while off-duty, after which his license was suspended for three months and he paid $652 in fines, according to the Burlington Free Press. In a press release at the time, the South Burlington Police Department described Martel’s guilty plea as an example of him taking responsibility.
While city officials ensured that another officer will soon be promoted to fill the lieutenant position, the officer’s departure means one more hole in a department already hiring for five vacancies.
Longtime officer Lt. Shawn Demore, a 25-year veteran of the department, also recently retired, Burke noted — another loss of institutional knowledge that leaves the team battling “blind spots.”
While they have three new recruits in police academy who will hopefully join up with the department when they graduate, the recruits won’t be done until December. Another officer returning from deployment will help the department’s numbers, Burke added.
One of the department’s latest efforts to fill holes in coverage is a pivot from 10-hour to 12-hour patrol shifts to better use resources and manage demand while not overburdening staff. Burke, who has picked up some night patrol shifts himself, said the pivot is temporary until staff numbers bounce back.
