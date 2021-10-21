South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis was honored with a Life Member Award from the Vermont Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators for his dedication to educating the state’s fire investigation community.
During his career, the chief has traveled throughout the state teaching hundreds of firefighters, fire officers and law enforcement personnel about the origin and cause of fires, according to the South Burlington city website.
“Fire investigation, it is not about an individual fire investigator. Like firefighting, investigation is a team sport,” said Francis, describing the field as “dynamic and challenging.”
He gave kudos to his instructors and mentors who guided him early on in his career, adding that investigations often require multiple entities, including local, state and private insurance company support.
South Burlington has called Francis chief since 2019. He has served as the city’s deputy fire chief and fire marshall since 2012.
(0) comments
