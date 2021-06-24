A former emergency room doctor from South Burlington has struck a deal for a prison sentence between 8 and 11 years in a major child pornography case, according to federal prosecutors.
Eike Blohm, 39, agreed to admit next month in federal court to one felony charge of possession of child pornography, officials said.
He also struck a deal with state prosecutors to get a concurrent sentence of almost seven years for related charges. Blohm agreed to plead guilty to one count of lewd and lascivious conduct and 20 counts of voyeurism, officials said.
Blohm, who was employed by the University of Vermont Medical Center when arrested last year, was subsequently fired.
Blohm also agreed to surrender $39,785 in proceeds from the sale of his former $900,000 home on Meadowood Drive off Swift Street. Proceeds from the sale have been held by the court clerk and will be used to pay restitution to victims, prosecutors said.
Blohm was initially charged with exploiting a minor girl to produce child pornography on March 17, 2020, U.S. District Court records show.
According to court records and proceedings, an employee at the University of Vermont Medical Center discovered a camera hidden in a unisex employee bathroom in the emergency department. Investigators with the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations (CUSI) recovered the camera and discovered approximately 1,300 videos. About 900 videos depicted hospital employees in at least two bathrooms at the hospital. CUSI investigators obtained a warrant to search Blohm’s residence in South Burlington and seized numerous digital devices. A search of those devices revealed the presence of child pornography, some of which depicted children under the age of 12 years old, officials said.
The plea agreement story was breaking as The Other Paper went to press. Check out otherpapersbvt.com or the print edition week for more details.
