A South Burlington emergency room doctor, busted on state voyeurism charges last month, is now facing federal counts of production and possession of child pornography.
Eike Blohm, 38, of Meadowood Drive, had more than 1,300 videos that were secretly recorded at the University of Vermont Medical Center and elsewhere, federal officials said.
Many showed adults, but some captured children – male and female, officials said.
The UVM Medical Center fired Blohm on Friday morning, Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson said during a federal court hearing Friday afternoon.
The hospital initially had placed Blohm on administrative leave pending the outcome of his state criminal case, UVM Medical Center had said after his April arrest. Now with federal charges he was dismissed.
During Friday’s court hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge John Conroy ordered Blohm detained pending trial.
Conroy was told that Blohm is trying to sell his $900,000 home in South Burlington and recently paid $12,000 cash for a recreational vehicle, which is parked in Shelburne.
Blohm is due back in federal court June 1. His first appearance in state court is May 28, police said.
In mid-April a UVM Medical Center employee discovered a camera hidden in a unisex employee bathroom in the Emergency Department.
About 900 videos depicted hospital employees in at least two bathrooms at the UVM Medical Center, records show. Later found were another 250 images, including about 21 videos showing a minor child not at the Medical Center – bathing nude, records show.
The child’s identity is known to law enforcement.
Also pursuant to a search warrant, investigators found another 132 images of child pornography on Blohm’s iPad that did not involve the known minor, officials said.
Homeland Security Investigations, which is working with the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations on the case, arrested Blohm on Thursday and lodged him at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans that night.
