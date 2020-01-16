Four months after being placed on paid administrative leave, a longtime South Burlington Police officer remains out of work while an unspecified internal investigation continues.
Cpl. Andrew Johnson was quietly placed on paid administrative leave on Sept. 5, the city confirmed for The Other Paper in October.
South Burlington City Manager Kevin Dorn said Friday, Jan. 3, that Johnson remains on paid leave as the investigation continues.
Dorn said there was little else he could say until the city receives the report.
South Burlington contracted with an outside law firm, Dinse, Knapp, & McAndrew of Burlington, to conduct the independent investigation, City Attorney Andrew Bolduc said in October.
Repeated attempts to reach Johnson since being placed on leave have been unsuccessful.
Johnson, who joined the police department in January 2006, also operates a photography business from his home in Fairfax.
Johnson was serving in the patrol division when placed on leave. He did an earlier stint in the detective bureau.
Bolduc and Police Chief Shawn Burke did not respond to phone calls on Friday seeking comment on the Johnson investigation.
Meanwhile Johnson’s wife, a Colchester Police emergency dispatcher, has found herself under investigation for an unrelated case.
Candace A. Johnson, 36, of Fairfax, was charged with driving while under the influence after leaving a Colchester Rescue banquet, Vermont Superior Court records show.
Johnson was somehow allowed to avoid going to court for her Dec. 5 arraignment, court records show: They note she sent her lawyer Brooks McArthur in her place to enter a not guilty plea.
Milton Police pulled over Johnson after her 2015 Volkswagen Golf was clocked by radar going 39 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone on River Street (U.S. 7) about 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 26, Officer Samuel Noel said in court papers.
A subsequent breath test showed Johnson had an estimated alcohol level of 0.88 percent, court records show.
Prior issues
This is the second internal investigation by the city involving Andrew Johnson in recent years.
In the earlier case, a three-member panel overturned a two-week suspension without pay ordered by then-Police Chief Trevor Whipple on Dec. 5, 2016, records show.
Whipple, Dorn and the City Council after separate hearings all sided with the suspension, records show. They note the three-member appeal panel – Richmond lawyer Michael Marks, retired Burlington Police Chief Kevin Scully and Kyle Richter – ruled on Oct. 5, 2017, the suspension should be lifted and awarded Johnson lost pay.
Whipple had imposed the initial suspension based on reports that Johnson in two conversations had made false accusations about two department members, the three-member panel wrote in its decision.
The Vermont State Police and a private detective firm both did separate investigations at the time.