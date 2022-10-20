A South Burlington businessman, whose home was the scene of four drug overdoses in less than four months — including two deaths — pleaded guilty to a federal charge of cocaine distribution.
Bruce Erdmann, 63, admitted he knowingly and intentionally distributed cocaine at his home on March 12, 2021.
That was the same day Erdmann provided his housekeeper with cocaine and she passed out for about five hours with nobody calling for medical help, South Burlington Police later reported.
Little was said during a U.S. District Court hearing Friday afternoon about the death and destruction that apparently became routine at Erdmann’s Swift Street home, according to the intensive South Burlington Police investigation. A 15-page police affidavit paints a picture of rampant drug use at the Erdmann house and occupants not calling for help when several people had serious overdoses.
Erdmann was asked twice as he walked out of federal court if he had anything to say, but he remained silent both times. Defense lawyer Ian Carlton said, “I don’t think so,” as he ushered Erdmann toward the door.
The 59-year-old housekeeper from Shelburne spent months in the intensive care unit at the hospital and was not expected to survive, South Burlington Police reported in court papers.
Erdmann’s wife and the son of a next-door neighbor died on back-to-back days in June 2021 at the house.
A local dentist — and the father of the second fatal overdose victim — also overdosed in July 2021 while visiting the Erdmann home, police said. The South Burlington Fire Department revived him with Narcan, and he was hospitalized for four days.
It appears federal and state prosecutors do not intend to file any charges in those cases against Erdmann, who has owned Blueprints Etc. on Farrell Street for more than 30 years.
The signed plea agreement with the office of U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest said his office will not prosecute Erdmann “for any other criminal offenses known to the United States as of the date it signs this plea agreement, (or) committed by him in the District of Vermont relative to drug distribution and drug possession.”
The agreement was signed in early September.
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said in an email that she expects four misdemeanor charges she filed in state court against Erdmann will be resolved in conjunction with the federal case. Those charges stem from illegal possession of multiple drugs in June 2021 at Erdmann’s home.
Erdmann pleaded not guilty to the four state charges.
South Burlington Police had asked George to file felony charges against Erdmann, including illegal distribution of cocaine that led to the overdose of the housekeeper and for possession of methamphetamine, records show.
Chief federal judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said Erdmann faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, federal supervised release after being discharged from prison and up to a $1 million fine. The final sentence will be based on the federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory.
Erdmann, who is due for sentencing Feb. 10 in Burlington, is the son of a prominent Burlington lawyer. Robert Erdmann was part of a leading Vermont law firm, mostly known as Dinse, Allen & Erdmann Burlington through the years.
Erdmann will remain free pending sentencing.
Erdmann’s wife, Ellen K. Erdmann, 62, died at the same house in June 2021 from acute fentanyl intoxication, her death certificate notes.
The next day, a family friend, Brian A. Miller, 29, overdosed while visiting the house to offer condolences to his friend Devin Erdmann, 29, police said.
Miller’s death was attributed to an acute combination of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication, records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.