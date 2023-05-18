A South Burlington businessman and landlord has pleaded guilty to lying to a licensed gun dealer during the purchase of a firearm that he intended to provide a drug dealer last year, federal court records show.
Keith Aaron, 52, admitted to the crime during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington last Friday. He signed a seven-page plea agreement with the prosecution.
Aaron made false and fictitious written statements while buying a Canik 9-mm handgun at the Powderhorn Outdoors Sports Center in Williston on May 18, 2022, records show.
Aaron has shown a poor history of complying with court orders, including multiple reports of drug use while on pre-trial release, records show, and he was initially detained after his arrest last November because the prosecution noted he abused multiple controlled substances.
Under the agreement, Aaron faces up to a maximum of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release after his discharge and up to a $250,000 fine.
However, if Aaron follows through with his agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the government cut him a deal to recommend him for the Federal Drug Court in Burlington.
Judge Christina Reiss told Aaron there was no guarantee that he would get to enroll in Drug Court and ordered a pre-sentence report to learn more about Aaron’s life and his business dealings.
She set the sentencing for Aug. 28.
In the meantime, Reiss agreed to release Aaron pending his admission again to Valley Vista, a residential drug treatment rehabilitation center in Bradford once a bed was available.
Aaron said he believes this will be his last chance to have a relationship with his sick father, who said he didn’t want to be his business partner if he remained in trouble.
Aaron also said he and his wife are getting back together. He told the court that staying clean is his top priority and that his time in detention helped him to focus on what matters.
“I’ve decided it was time to grow up,” he told the judge. He also said he was selling off his properties. “I’m not cocky anymore.”
Aaron, who operates Bing Enterprises, falsely claimed on the gun purchase form that he was the actual buyer of the firearm to deceive the licensed dealer, the indictment said.
Assistant U.S. attorney John Boscia, deputy chief of the criminal division, told the judge the gun was intended for Tajon Lytch, 33, who reportedly needed protection.
Winooski police recovered the gun when officers responded to a domestic complaint on East Allen Street in July 2022, Boscia said.
Winooski officers responded about 4:14 a.m. following a complaint from the female victim. It came about two hours after another complaint from an anonymous caller about a domestic incident, but the woman claimed nothing physical happened, police said.
The victim mentioned Lytch had a gun that had been obtained by another person, Winooski police said, who learned Aaron, who was staying at the apartment at the time, had bought the gun.
Aaron was asked to retrieve the firearm, which police found was loaded with one live cartridge in the chamber and 15 live rounds in the magazine within the gun.
U.S. Homeland Security Investigations arrested Aaron in Winooski in November 2022 following the joint investigation with city police.
After his arrest, federal magistrate Kevin Doyle twice rejected initial efforts to spring the defendant from pre-trial detention because of his active use of regulated drugs, records show.
“Aaron has abused multiple controlled substances over the course of the past year. Given his apparent immediate dependency on these substances, no conditions will ensure his safety or the safety of the community from him at this time,” assistant U.S. attorney Eugenia A. P. Cowles wrote shortly after his arrest.
He was later released but detained again after failing to abide by drug treatment and using controlled substances, record show. In early January he was released to Valley Vista and completed the program Jan. 20.
Four days later, the U.S. Probation Office reported a sweat patch to detect drug use had been removed, court records show. Aaron claimed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend had removed it, assistant U.S. attorney Wendy Fuller wrote in court papers.
Three days later, Aaron tested positive for numerous controlled substances and when confronted, he again blamed his ex-girlfriend for spiking his soda, Fuller said.
