A Colchester man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 4-and-a-half years in federal prison for robbing banks in South Burlington and St. Albans last year.
Gregory R. Moody Jr., 39, of Williams Road, stole $2,500 from the TD Bank on North Main Street in St. Albans during a robbery about 5:20 p.m. March 22, 2019, city police said.
Six days later South Burlington Police reported Moody stole a minivan at Maplefields on Williston Road near the airport and drove about a mile west to the Community Bank on the corner of Williston and Hinesburg roads.
Moody walked in and robbed $830 from a teller before fleeing, police said. Two other tellers said the robber had pounded on the counter while demanding the money, Detective Sean Pope noted.
No weapon was displayed in either robbery, but the federal indictment noted in each case the money was taken from a teller by “force, violence and intimidation.”
Senior Federal Judge William Sessions told Moody that once discharged from prison he would remain under federal supervision for 3 years.
Sessions also imposed $200 in court costs and levied restitution orders of $2,500 for TD Bank and $830 for Community Bank.
South Burlington and St. Albans Police noted the similarities in the late afternoon robberies by a lone man with like descriptions.
After the South Burlington robbery, witnesses said the man fled south on Hinesburg Road in a dark colored minivan with a large dent on the side.
South Burlington and Shelburne Police both received reports of a van driving recklessly on Hinesburg Road (Vermont 116) that almost caused two head-on crashes, Pope wrote. He said Moody drove south for about 10 miles before abandoning the stolen 2013 minivan.
Hinesburg Community Police, along with Shelburne Police, eventually found the van parked at the Mobil Station on Vermont 116 in Hinesburg about 4:37 p.m. The store video showed the driver had left the van in the lot about 4:18 p.m. South Burlington Police seized the van as evidence.
Moody eluded investigators for 36 hours, but eventually called South Burlington Police, which arrested him at the Burlington International Airport, Pope said in a federal court affidavit.
A joint investigation by South Burlington and St. Albans Police had helped identity Moody as the suspect in both cases. The Federal Bureau of Investigation later joined the investigation.
Moody was initially charged in state court, but that was dropped in favor of a prosecution in federal court, which has stiffer penalties.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John Conroy noted during Moody’s initial court appearance that he had a criminal record that included five felony convictions since 2015. He also had violated probation, Conroy said.
Moody initially denied the two counts of bank robbery in April 2019. He pleaded guilty in October 2019 as part of a plea bargain that proposed a sentence between 42-60 months. Judge Sessions eventually imposed a 54-month sentence.
Pope, the South Burlington detective, said when police went to the Colchester home of Moody’s parents, they said pictures of the robber appeared to be their son, but they could not be 100% sure. A neighbor, who saw police at the Williams Road home, said she was 100% certain the pictures were Moody, the detective noted.
Another witness from the bank lobby in South Burlington confirmed it was Moody, police said. She watched the man drive into the parking lot, get out of the van, pull up his hoodie and was acting strange, police said. She said he later ran out of the bank with cash in his hand, Pope said. When she was shown the pictures of the St. Albans robbery, the witness said it was the same man in South Burlington, Pope said.