Nov. 10

5:11 p.m., 155 Dorset St., Richard LeBlanc, 35, was charged with petit larceny.

Nov. 12

12:32 a.m., Exit 13, I-89, Deo Pokhrel, 36, was charged with driving under the influence.

10:26 a.m., location and name of accused omitted, subject charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault.

Nov. 14

10:14 a.m., 1575 Spear St., Dustin Aldrich, 28, charged as a fugitive from justice.

4:32 p.m., 150 Dorset St., Michael Rigley, 33, was charged with aggravated assault.

Nov. 16

7:29 a.m., 75 San Remo Dr., Duane Cross, 43, was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment and grossly negligent operation.

Nov. 17

12:46 a.m., Airport Pkwy./Kirby Road, Jamie Pariseau, 39, was charged with driving with a criminally suspended license.

3:56 a.m., 861 Williston Road, Ashley Hemingway, 24, was charged with driving under the influence.

4:31 a.m., Gorge Road/East Allen St., Taylor Robtoy, 24, was charged with driving under the influence.

8:51 a.m., 45 West St. A., Jimmy Bell, 39, was charged with removing or aiding or abetting in the removal of merchandise without paying.

