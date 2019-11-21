Nov. 10
5:11 p.m., 155 Dorset St., Richard LeBlanc, 35, was charged with petit larceny.
Nov. 12
12:32 a.m., Exit 13, I-89, Deo Pokhrel, 36, was charged with driving under the influence.
10:26 a.m., location and name of accused omitted, subject charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Nov. 14
10:14 a.m., 1575 Spear St., Dustin Aldrich, 28, charged as a fugitive from justice.
4:32 p.m., 150 Dorset St., Michael Rigley, 33, was charged with aggravated assault.
Nov. 16
7:29 a.m., 75 San Remo Dr., Duane Cross, 43, was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment and grossly negligent operation.
Nov. 17
12:46 a.m., Airport Pkwy./Kirby Road, Jamie Pariseau, 39, was charged with driving with a criminally suspended license.
3:56 a.m., 861 Williston Road, Ashley Hemingway, 24, was charged with driving under the influence.
4:31 a.m., Gorge Road/East Allen St., Taylor Robtoy, 24, was charged with driving under the influence.
8:51 a.m., 45 West St. A., Jimmy Bell, 39, was charged with removing or aiding or abetting in the removal of merchandise without paying.