Nov. 17

12:46 a.m., Airport Parkway and Kirby Road, Jamie Pariseau, 39, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

3:56 a.m., 861 Williston Road, Ashley Hemingway, 24, was charged with driving under the influence.

4:31 a.m., Gorge Road and East Allen Street, Taylor Robtoy, 24, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of conditions of release.

8:51 a.m., 45 West St. #A, Jimmy Bell, 39, was charged with removing/aid or abetting removal of merchandise without paying.

Nov. 18

9:15 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Jessica Roberts, 35, was charged with unlawful trespass.

11:11 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Matthew Deshane, 37, was charged with petty larceny.

4:04 p.m., 410 Farrell St. #105, John Seligman, Jr., 41, was charged with cruelty to children under 10.

Nov. 19

10:32 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Thomas James Keefe, 57, was charged with petty larceny.

Nov. 21

11:16 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Eleanor Crandall, 42, was charged with petty larceny.

11:47 a.m., 155 Dorset St., David Godin, Jr., 40, was charged with petty larceny.

12:24 p.m., 155 Dorset St., Gloria Lord, 58, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Nov. 23

1:29 p.m., 1600 Shelburne Road, Jason Breault, 44, arrested on warrant.

9:34 p.m., 977 Shelburne Road, Chris Anne Costellos, 52, arrested on warrant.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.