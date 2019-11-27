Nov. 17
12:46 a.m., Airport Parkway and Kirby Road, Jamie Pariseau, 39, was charged with driving with a suspended license.
3:56 a.m., 861 Williston Road, Ashley Hemingway, 24, was charged with driving under the influence.
4:31 a.m., Gorge Road and East Allen Street, Taylor Robtoy, 24, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of conditions of release.
8:51 a.m., 45 West St. #A, Jimmy Bell, 39, was charged with removing/aid or abetting removal of merchandise without paying.
Nov. 18
9:15 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Jessica Roberts, 35, was charged with unlawful trespass.
11:11 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Matthew Deshane, 37, was charged with petty larceny.
4:04 p.m., 410 Farrell St. #105, John Seligman, Jr., 41, was charged with cruelty to children under 10.
Nov. 19
10:32 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Thomas James Keefe, 57, was charged with petty larceny.
Nov. 21
11:16 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Eleanor Crandall, 42, was charged with petty larceny.
11:47 a.m., 155 Dorset St., David Godin, Jr., 40, was charged with petty larceny.
12:24 p.m., 155 Dorset St., Gloria Lord, 58, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Nov. 23
1:29 p.m., 1600 Shelburne Road, Jason Breault, 44, arrested on warrant.
9:34 p.m., 977 Shelburne Road, Chris Anne Costellos, 52, arrested on warrant.