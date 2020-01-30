Jan. 19
12:59 a.m., 4095 Williston Road, Steven Whitney, 29, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, grossly negligent operation, driving with a criminally suspended license and violation of condition of release.
1:01 a.m., 5 Dorset St., Quentin Suggs, 33, was charged with driving under the influence.
2:47 a.m., Gregory Drive/Kimball Avenue, Jimmy Bell, 39, was charged with possession of stolen property and driving with a suspended license. Amanda Carr was arrested pursuant to a warrant as part of the same incident, police said.
2:06 p.m., 155 Dorset St., Jessie Carrier, 38, was charged with petty larceny.
Jan. 20
2:18 p.m., 1214 Williston Road (Higher Ground), Jacob Hewes, 28, was charged with simple assault.
11:31 p.m., 155 Dorset St., Trisha Decpaua, 29, was charged with retail theft.
Jan. 21
12:46 p.m., Williston Road/Dorset Street, Josue Acosta Lagunes, 39, was charged with driving under the influence.
11:42 p.m., 1055 Williston Road, Eric Bessette, 51, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Jan. 22
4:27 p.m., 1055 Williston Road, Eric Bessette, 51, was charged with removing/aid or abet in removal, of merchandise without paying.
4:27 p.m., 635 Hinesburg Road #321, Arthur Barnier, III, 42, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.
11:09 p.m., 3065 Williston Road, John Dunne, 29, was charged with domestic assault.