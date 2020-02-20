Feb. 10

5:21 p.m., 811 Williston Road, Bradley Daniel Mahoney, 26, was charged with operation without consent, possession of heroin and petty larceny (shoplifting).

Feb. 11

10:26 a.m., 100 Dorset St., Christian Blais, 31, was charged with unlawful trespass.

11:13 p.m., 150 Allen Road East, Liberty Danto, 21, was charged with driving under the influence.

Feb. 13

8 a.m., 217 Dorset St., Jordan Orcutt, 26, was charged with petty larceny (shoplifting).

10:31, 570 Shelburne Road, Alexa Devivo, 28, was charged with driving under the influence.

Feb. 14

1:21 a.m., I-89, Christopher Farina, 30, was charged with driving under the influence.

6:34 p.m., 3 Dorset St., Jason Martin, 44, was charged with possession of stolen property.

Feb. 15

2:13 a.m., Faizal Shaikh, 25, was charged with driving under the influence.

