Feb. 10
5:21 p.m., 811 Williston Road, Bradley Daniel Mahoney, 26, was charged with operation without consent, possession of heroin and petty larceny (shoplifting).
Feb. 11
10:26 a.m., 100 Dorset St., Christian Blais, 31, was charged with unlawful trespass.
11:13 p.m., 150 Allen Road East, Liberty Danto, 21, was charged with driving under the influence.
Feb. 13
8 a.m., 217 Dorset St., Jordan Orcutt, 26, was charged with petty larceny (shoplifting).
10:31, 570 Shelburne Road, Alexa Devivo, 28, was charged with driving under the influence.
Feb. 14
1:21 a.m., I-89, Christopher Farina, 30, was charged with driving under the influence.
6:34 p.m., 3 Dorset St., Jason Martin, 44, was charged with possession of stolen property.
Feb. 15
2:13 a.m., Faizal Shaikh, 25, was charged with driving under the influence.