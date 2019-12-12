Dec. 3

10:06 p.m., East Avenue and Catamount Drive, Casey English, 36, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

11:52 p.m., 1016 Shelburne Road #102, Danny Savo, 58, was arrested on warrant. 

Dec. 4

7:36 a.m., Spear Street and Songbird Lane, Brian Orton, 34, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

11:04 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Marjorie Bergeron, 58, was charged with removing, aid or abet in removal of merchandise without paying.

Dec. 5

9:25 p.m., Patchen Road, William Suchoski, 49, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

11:16 p.m., Swift Street and Shelburne Road, Vincent Williams, 39, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Dec. 6

11:02 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Chrystal Rossi, 35, was arrested on warrant.

11:02 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Joseph Cox, 36, was charged with violation of conditions of release.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.