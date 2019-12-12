Dec. 3
10:06 p.m., East Avenue and Catamount Drive, Casey English, 36, was charged with driving with a suspended license.
11:52 p.m., 1016 Shelburne Road #102, Danny Savo, 58, was arrested on warrant.
Dec. 4
7:36 a.m., Spear Street and Songbird Lane, Brian Orton, 34, was charged with driving with a suspended license.
11:04 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Marjorie Bergeron, 58, was charged with removing, aid or abet in removal of merchandise without paying.
Dec. 5
9:25 p.m., Patchen Road, William Suchoski, 49, was charged with driving with a suspended license.
11:16 p.m., Swift Street and Shelburne Road, Vincent Williams, 39, was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Dec. 6
11:02 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Chrystal Rossi, 35, was arrested on warrant.
11:02 a.m., 155 Dorset St., Joseph Cox, 36, was charged with violation of conditions of release.