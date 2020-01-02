Dec. 23

91 Juniper Drive, Joel Emerson, 31, and 108 Dorset St., Ryan Smith, 39, both arrested pursuant to warrants.

5:51 p.m., 155 Dorset St., Danielle Marie Guerin, 44, was charged with petty larceny.

Dec. 24

1:22 p.m., 155 Dorset St., Darcy Benoit, 21, was charged with petty larceny.

2:19 p.m., I-89/Dorset Street, Cassidy McGlaflin, 23, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

3:46 p.m., 73 Hadley Road, Justin Distiso, 26, was charged with violation of conditions of release.

Dec. 27

8:32 a.m., 73 Hadley Road, Justin Distiso, 26, was charged with violation of conditions of release.

8:32 a.m., I-89 Southbound, Taylor Pratthoule, 28, was charged with driving under the influence.

Dec. 28

12:55 a.m., Elsom Parkway/Williston Road, Maxine Cook, 23, was charged with driving under the influence.

2:39 a.m., 1110 Shelburne Road, Joseph Gaudette, 65, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

10:57 a.m., 974 Shelburne Road, Christian Blais, 31, was charged with petty larceny.

5:19 p.m., I-89 Southbound, Exit 13, Danielle Wellman, 36, was charged with driving under the influence.

