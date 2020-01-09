Dec. 29

8:41 a.m., Dorset Street/San Remo Drive, Lori Francis, 52, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

9:24 a.m., Dorset Street/Kennedy Drive, Brandon Gestner, 25, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

10:20 p.m., 974 Shelburne Road, Wayne Snyder, 58, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

10:54 p.m., 974 Shelburne Road, Robert Verrastro, 46, was charged with negligent operation and violation of conditions of release.

Dec. 30

5:48 p.m., 1200 Shelburne Road, Neil Riley, 39, was charged with two counts of violation of conditions of release.

Dec. 31

1:49 a.m., 31 Spear St., Hussein Mubarak, 19, was charged with driving under the influence.

1:49 a.m., 89 North St., Mohamed Mubarak, 22, was charged with driving under the influene.

Jan. 1

2:49 a.m., Williston Road, name withheld, was charged with domestic assault and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Jan. 3

3:45 p.m., 861 Williston Road, Kyle Gray, 27, was charged with embezzlement.

9:49 p.m., 1611 Williston Road, Amanda Maureen Ladd, 44, was arrested on warrant.

