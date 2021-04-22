The witness in an alleged homicide in Lamoille County was sentenced to five more months in prison after admitting she violated three court-ordered restrictions.
Samantha L. Simms, 33, of South Burlington was present when Taylor Ruffin Herrington, 34, of Philadelphia allegedly fatally shot Michael Haines, 39, in a drug-related homicide at about 3 a.m. on March 3, 2019.
Later the same day Simms was busted for selling methamphetamine to an informant working with police, who were attempting to identify the shooter.
Simms was sentenced on Sept. 30 to 147 days in prison; equal to her time served while waiting to resolve her felony methamphetamine distribution case.
Simms also was fined $4,100 and placed under supervision for three years.
Federal Judge Christina Reiss told Simms to refrain from drugs, report to her probation officer and undergo drug testing while seeking treatment.
Simms failed on all three fronts in what Reiss called a “fairly global meltdown of supervision” during the sentencing last week.
Simms admitted using methamphetamines five days after being released from prison in September.
By the end of October Simms dropped out of sight for several months, did not make contact with her probation officer or undergo drug treatment.
Defense lawyer Karen Shingler had asked that Simms be provided another time-served sentence and be allowed to go to Valley Vista drug treatment center in Vergennes. Simms would go live at a sober house in Williston after.
Shingler said a 6-month prison sentence did not make sense when a bed was available at Valley Vista.
“I know I screwed up pretty badly,” Simms said.
Reiss told Simms it was nice to hear she behaved in prison, but the court was more concerned about when she got out.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said, “It’s all excuses. I think she needs a considerable timeout.”
