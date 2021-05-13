A single gunshot was fired at a Market Street apartment on Thursday, May 5.
According to South Burlington police, who responded at about 9:24 p.m., an occupant of apartment 302 at 310 Market St. was handling a 9mm pistol.
They were unfamiliar with the gun, police said, and accidentally fired it.
A bullet damaged furniture and lodged in the wall.
Using a ladder truck, the South Burlington Fire Department made sure the bullet hadn’t penetrated the exterior wall.
Investigation is ongoing, but according to police at this point it is considered an accidental discharged, though a press release categorized the incident as reckless endangerment.
No one was hurt.
“Any potential criminal charges will be contemplated in conjunction with the state’s attorney’s office,” police said.
