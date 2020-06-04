A 30-year-old man found wounded at the Rocky Ridge Golf Course in St. George Friday morning apparently had been shot at a trailer park in Starksboro, police said.
Tyler Branon, of Winooski, received the non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower extremities at Hillside Manor in Starksboro, officials said.
He was admitted to the University of Vermont Medical Center, police said. His condition was unknown late Friday afternoon.
The 911 Emergency Dispatch Center in Shelburne got the initial call shortly before 6 a.m. about a shooting that may have happened in Hinesburg.
The wounded man was driven to the parking lot of the golf course on Vermont 116 near Vermont 2A where police and Hinesburg First Response converged, officials said.
Hinesburg, Shelburne and Williston Police, along with troopers from State Police in Williston, began a joint investigation in what was first claimed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
It was unclear where and when the shooting happened, police said.
As investigators attempted to piece together the shooting story, a female in the vehicle carrying the wounded Branon agreed to try to retrace their route. As she tried to direct police to the shooting scene the trail ended at 38 Hillside Drive in Starksboro, officials said.
Detectives from the State Police barracks in Addison County, which has jurisdiction for the area, were brought in shortly before 7 a.m. to take over the investigation.
The incident is classified as a “weapons offense,” by state police.
Detective Lt. Christopher Barber said in a news release he thought there is no danger to the public. He did not respond to phone and email messages.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven barracks at 388-4919.