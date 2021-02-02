One person was injured in a shooting at the University Mall Monday evening, Feb. 1.
The incident followed a dispute between a group of people inside the shopping center, according to South Burlington police.
Emergency medical personnel transported the injured shopper, an unidentified young male according to police, to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment of a “minor projectile injury,” according to a press release.
The suspects fled the scene before police could identify them and remained unidentified as of press time Tuesday afternoon.
After receiving multiple reports of gun shots at the mall, South Burlington police arrived at the scene at 5:12 p.m., followed soon by mutual aid from Burlington, Winooski, Williston and UVM police departments, State Police and South Burlington Fire and Rescue.
According to a statement, officers discerned that the incident was not an active shooter scenario but precipitated after a fight between multiple people.
Officers formed teams to search the property for suspects or injured people, but after an exhaustive search, decided the suspects had escaped.
Police did not release a physical description of the suspects. South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said Tuesday morning that the disagreement likely involved five or six people and one shooter.
“We do not have reason to believe that the public at large is at risk,” he said.
According to Burke, detectives are using multiple “good leads,” including video evidence and witness statements, to identify the suspects. He expected to announce further information before Wednesday. The investigation is in early stages and police ask that anyone with information about the incident to contact South Burlington police at 846-4111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.