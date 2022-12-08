The Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a gift card scam about missing jury duty.
The department says it has received multiple reports of scammers masquerading as sheriffs and calling to instruct people to send gift cards for missing jury duty.
So far, sheriffs say no one has reported falling for scam. The caller, who is reported to have a southern accent, is providing both real and fictitious names for local deputies and is threatening immediate arrest.
Never provide any personal information such as date of birth, Social Security numbers or credit card information. The sheriff’s office never clears arrest warrants or court cases by asking for money.
Report any of these incidents to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office at 800-649-2424 or 802-656-3183 or contact the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office at 802-863-4341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.