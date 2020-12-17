After numerous reports of phone, text, and email fraud, the South Burlington Police Department released a statement warning residents to take caution.
According to the statement, in many cases the suspects impersonate the IRS or allege that the victim has won a prize, to convince the victim to disclose their personal or financial information.
“If you experience a situation like one of these, please talk to someone before you disclose any information, talk to someone you trust,” police said in the statement.
Suspects often hurry victims into making decisions quickly or threaten victims to secure sensitive information. “If you are contacted please slow down, check out the story, do an online search, consult an expert, contact the police, or just tell a friend,” police advised.
For further information, visit the Federal Trade Commission website or the Vermont Attorney General’s office.
The Federal Trade Commission offers guidance: www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0208-phonescams
Vermont Attorney General’s Office: ago.vermont.gov/cap/stopping-scams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.