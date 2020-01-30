South Burlington Police Cpl. Andrew Johnson, who resigned abruptly, was under investigation for four complaints that he acted improperly toward women, while on duty, off-duty and even at his home, including an accusation of exposing himself, according to a recent internal report.
“We find that the totality of Corporal Johnson’s behavior … reflects a pattern of unacceptable behavior,” according to the report obtained by The Other Paper through a Vermont Public Records request.
“Collectively, we find this conduct unbecoming an officer … because it discredits Corporal Johnson and impacts the operation of the South Burlington Police Department,” the independent investigators wrote.
The most serious allegation centered on Johnson making repeated inappropriate sexual comments to a woman who was visiting his Fairfax home and at one point exposing himself to her, the report noted.
The independent investigators found the woman credible; they did not accept Johnson’s claim that he had stuck his thumb out through his shorts.
“The average observer would be able to readily distinguish a thumb from a penis…” the investigators wrote. They noted the female victim had shared what happened immediately after the incident with another person, and that provided her greater credibility.
A second incident happened at Johnson’s home, where a woman said she was subjected to an inappropriate comment and was touched without her consent, the report said. The investigators confirmed the crude comment, but said it was hard to resolve the touching claim, according to the report.
The third case of unsuitable comments was made to a woman at a Burlington restaurant while Johnson was off-duty – he persisted, but was rejected, the report noted. The fourth report of an improper remark to a woman happened while he was on duty for South Burlington Police.
All four allegations include claims of inappropriate sexual comments made to women by Johnson. The incidents happened in early 2019, March 2019, June 2019 and August 2019, the report said.
Johnson, who operates A. Hunter Johnson Photography specializing in weddings as a side business from his home, lost one expected nuptial because of his improper conduct, the report noted.
Johnson has not replied to repeated phone, texts and email messages from The Other Paper seeking comment in recent months and did not respond again this week.
Resignation deal
After the internal investigation ended, Johnson and the city struck a deal that allowed him to resign earlier this month.
Johnson, who worked for South Burlington for 14 years, is getting four months’ severance pay and $1,200 for opting out of the city’s health care insurance plan, the settlement notes.
When future employment reference checks are made about Johnson, the city will be restricted to say only the dates of his employment and that he resigned, the agreement said. It appears the agreement discourages the city from proactively volunteering the internal affairs report.
In an unusual move, the city also agreed to alert Johnson if anybody requests his employment records. That is designed so Johnson can have 48 hours to try to go to court to seek declaratory or injunctive relief to block the release of the public documents, the agreement said.
There is no provision under the Vermont law directing or authorizing a government body to alert the target of a public records request.
The Other Paper reported last week Johnson had resigned as the internal investigation wrapped up, but the city said it was trying to determine what it could tell taxpayers. The Other Paper immediately filed a request under Vermont’s Public Records Act to inspect the internal investigation, any settlement agreements and other public documents.
Internal investigations of municipal police are considered public record under Vermont Law. South Burlington has at least two legal opinions indicating there is no blanket exemption for internal investigations.
South Burlington officials also agreed to take no position on Johnson’s police certification through the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council other than to comply with Vermont Law. The city agreed it “will not characterize any conduct of Johnson.”
South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke in a Sept. 5 letter told Johnson he was being placed on paid leave. In the 4-and-a-half page letter, Burke outlined some of the serious misconduct allegations that had come to his attention starting Aug. 23, and said that he had made some review, but an outside independent investigator was needed to go through all the claims.
The city later hired the Burlington law firm Dinse, Knapp, & McAndrew to investigate the four incidents.
The 55-page internal report was authored by Nicole Andreson, a former state prosecutor focusing on sex crimes, and Kendall Hoechst, who clerked for Federal Judge William Sessions, III, in Burlington.
Andreson and Hoechst wrote they made no finding “one way or another’’ that Johnson’s behavior fell under criminal conduct.
“Making a determination as to whether criminal conduct occurred is beyond the scope of an internal administrative investigation, nor are we in a position to determine whether the conduct occurred violates criminal law,” they wrote.
Johnson was interviewed with his union lawyer, Tom Horgan present, but the investigators had trouble accepting some of the claims by the veteran officer, the report said.
At one point the investigators wrote Johnson’s explanation for one incident “was neither plausible or credible.” Later they noted, “we find his explanation a convenient – albeit unpersuasive – attempt to justify his inappropriate statement.”
Johnson did share that he was having trouble in his marriage, the report noted.
As part of the settlement, Johnson submitted a five-paragraph resignation letter, which mentions some of the good work the police department had done in recent years, including a social media page that helped solve crimes and added transparency to the department.
In the letter, Johnson talks about having worked “with many great officers, state police and federal agents in my time with South Burlington.” He goes on to say, “I have learned that balancing my professional and personal lives are critical now that my children are getting older.”
The resignation letter is dated Jan. 6, and Johnson asks that it be effective immediately. The agreement said it was in the mutual interests of Johnson and the city resolve or prevent any claims.
Johnson was directed to turn in all city property including badges, identification, uniforms, keys, computers credit cards on or before Jan. 7, the agreement said.
This is at least the second internal investigation involving Cpl. Johnson since December 2016.
In the earlier case the more than 250 pages of public records, including a state police investigation and separate internal inquiry gave insight into the operations of the South Burlington Police and some of the on-duty and off-duty conduct of a few employees.