On June 28 around 3:14 p.m., police say a lone white man approached the clerk at Champlain Farms, 801 Williston Road, as if he had a weapon and demanded cash and cigarettes.
The suspect was described as over 6 feet tall, with a thin build and patchy facial hair. He was wearing a dark bandana around his face, black T-shirt, gray athletic shorts and black shoes.
He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes and was last seen on foot traveling toward Burlington on Williston Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 802-846-4111.
