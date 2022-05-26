A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those who vandalized the sign at the PRIDE Complex in South Burlington on May 21.
According to a social media post from South Burlington Dolphins youth football, someone used a 20-pound piece of asphalt to damage the sign at the entrance of the PRIDE Complex, home of the football program, destroying some of the sign’s lettering, breaking the plexiglass around some solar lights, and vandalizing an American flag.
According to the post, locks were changed at the complex that day after equipment was stolen from the program’s practice area and locker room, which is next to the home of head coach Rene LaBerge, at Jaycee Park on Patchen Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.