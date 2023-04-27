South Burlington Fire Department’s recruit academy ended last week after four new recruits worked hard over the last couple of weeks, learning the basics of South Burlington Fire’s operations.
As part of their academy, recruits spent three days at the Vermont Fire Academy in Pittsford learning the basics of firefighting procedures. Various members of Local 3671 came to spend time instructing and training with the recruits, who begin shift assignments next week.
