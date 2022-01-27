Raid nets methamphetamine dealer

Two police raids, including one in South Burlington, have netted law enforcement one of the largest seizures of methamphetamines in Chittenden County in recent memory and the arrest of two people, including a dangerous gunman, officials said.
Quenton “Ray” Dodson, 33, of South Burlington, was initially facing drug and gun counts in state court, Burlington Police said, but a judge released him into the community on conditions under Vermont’s limited bail system.
Federal authorities then filed a felony charge of distribution of meth against the former Detroit resident in U.S. District Court in another effort to get him detained. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped step in, authorities said.
“When the (state) court decided to release Mr. Dodson on conditions, we were gratified that our partners at the DEA, ATF and U.S. Attorney’s office were able to step in with federal charges,” Jon Murad, Burlington’s acting police chief, said.
Police say Dodson has a lengthy and violent criminal history in Michigan, including shooting three men during a narcotics transaction in Ypsilanti in 2012.
Dodson, who lives at an apartment on Farrell Street, was ordered jailed after U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ruled the defendant should not be released in public. Doyle said evidence showed Dodson was both a danger to the community and that he was likely to flee to avoid court proceedings.
Doyle, in written findings, cited the weight of the evidence, Dodson’s prior criminal record, his history of violence or use of a weapon and his past use of alcohol and substance abuse.
Doyle also cited Dodson’s lack of stable employment, significant community or family ties to Vermont and his past problems while on probation, parole or supervised release, the ruling said.
The bust came after Dodson had reportedly sold fentanyl four times since October as part of an undercover drug investigation, according to an affidavit by a Burlington police detective, who is assigned to the DEA Task Force.
Michoni Campbell, 23, of Burlington also was arrested during the Jan. 14 raids. She is facing several state counts of felony drug possession, Burlington Police said.
Raids at Dodson’s South Burlington apartment and at a residence on Ledgewood Circle in Burlington led to the confiscation of more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of meth, along with several ounces of fentanyl and cocaine and other narcotics, police said. Officers also seized two firearms and more than $10,000 in cash — with some of the currency used by police to purchase methamphetamine from Dodson on Jan. 11, records show.
Dodson was initially lodged over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend for lack of $40,000 bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, while Campbell was jailed for lack of $25,000 bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington. Both those bail amounts numbers were dropped when they went before a state judge Jan. 18.
That is when the federal criminal complaint was filed and Dodson appeared before Doyle the following day.
Doyle has ruled Dodson could have a probable cause hearing on Jan. 31 concerning his arrest. If a federal grand jury indicts him before that time Dodson will lose his right to the hearing.
Dodson has multiple prior felony convictions, all from Michigan, including convictions for breaking and entering, possessing a firearm as a felon, carrying a concealed firearm and assault to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, which earned him a 5-to-10-year prison sentence, records show.
Dodson was discharged from parole in Michigan in January 2021, less than a year before he was selling fentanyl and methamphetamine and offering to sell real Percocet for $50 a pill and fake Percocet for $20 a pill in Vermont, the prosecution maintains.
He also maintained a loaded 40-caliber handgun next a loaf of bread in a kitchen cabinet along with some of his drug inventory at his South Burlington apartment, records show. Also seized was a set of digital scales with powder residue, police said.
The court affidavit said Dodson used a Ford Expedition with Florida registration plates that had been rented from Hertz to get to the methamphetamine sale in January that is the basis for the federal charge. Police found the vehicle parked outside his apartment the day of the drug raid, court records show.
Murad said it was one of the largest meth seizures Burlington Police have seen “in recent memory. Countywide, we’ve seen police incidents involving methamphetamine trend upwards for some time now.”
