South Burlington police arrested two Maryland men after finding about 10 ounces of cocaine in what police suspect to be a drug trafficking operation.
Cortez Jerome Campbell, 26, and Michael T. Rogers Jr., 26, were arrested July 20 after the drugs were allegedly found in their room at the La Quinta Inn and in their vehicle.
Housekeeping staff found what they suspected was cocaine in the suspects’ room after the pair had requested to change rooms and left behind the drugs during the move, according to the police report.
A search warrant for the hotel room and the suspects’ vehicle, also on the property, turned up 298 grams of cocaine, packaged in both ounce and fractional gram quantities which police say is “highly suggestive of drug trafficking.” According to the report, the drug has an approximate “street value” of $28,000 in the Greater Burlington area.
Campbell and Rogers were charged with cocaine trafficking, which is a felony, and lodged at the Department of Corrections for lack of $25,000 bail.
