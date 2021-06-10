Police are still looking for an individual who allegedly stole about $2,000 worth of tobacco products from Jiffy Mart, 110 Kennedy Drive, South Burlington, at 2:30 a.m. on May 24.
South Burlington Det. Kevin Grealis said the suspect put the tobacco products into a black trash bag and fled.
The suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket, a red-hooded sweatshirt, gloves, dark pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asking to contact police at 802-846-4628 or kgrealis@southburlingtonpolice.org.
