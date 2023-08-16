South Burlington police are looking for man they say pulled a gun on an Uber driver on Aug. 14 shortly before 11 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Williston Road and Dorset Street. The Uber driver told police that after a dispute with a customer, he “brandished a firearm.”
The man, described as Black, approximately 6 feet tall and of medium build with facial hair, fled on foot. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white sleeves. Police said a woman in the car also fled.
Officers located the couple, but the man fled again while police detained the woman. Police recovered the gun.
Contact South Burlington police Det. Kevin Grealis with any information about the incident at 802-846-4628.
