Police are looking for a man who they say bought an $8,500 gold tennis bracelet with a fraudulent credit card on Feb. 18.
On April 8 at 12:38 p.m., After Midnight Jewelers on Dorset Street in South Burlington reported that a man, described as a Black male wearing a navy blue and gray sweater, glasses and white or tan pants, came into the store in February and bought the 14K white gold bracelet with a credit card.
Employees told police they were notified in April that the purchase was rejected. The man used an alias.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Joanna Morse at 802-846-4843.
