South Burlington police are looking for a couple who tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into their car near Hinesburg Road and Market Street.
Police say that on June 22 around 2:40 p.m. the couple, driving a silver Kia with Maryland plates, stopped near Saint John Vianney Church, opened the vehicle’s rear door and told the girl to get in the car.
The girl continued walking and the vehicle drove off. The man and woman were both white and the woman had red curly hair, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Sgt. Sarah Superneau at 802-846-4158 or ssuperneau@southburlingtonpolice.org.
