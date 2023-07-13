Responding to ongoing complaints about possible drug activity in the area and a declining quality of life, South Burlington Police raided a residence at Stonehedge South Condominiums off Spear Street early Monday.
Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the Vermont Drug Task Force assisted in the raid that was executed about 6 a.m., police Lt. Chris Bataille said.
Police, dressed in tactical gear, including helmets, and carrying protective shields, seized narcotic drugs and suspected cutting agents used in the sale of narcotic drugs, officials and witnesses said. No guns were found at the residence, but some ammunition was located, they said.
The condo owner, Tristan Johnson, was not home, but five people were found inside, police said.
One of the occupants was identified as Kenny Whitehouse, 34, of Burlington. An investigation revealed Whitehouse was wanted on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear in criminal court for a charge of second offense driving while under the influence, police said.
Whitehouse was jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans for lack of $200 bail.
The raid was witnessed by neighbors and others that were walking dogs in Stonehedge, which connects to the South Burlington Recreation Path. Some took pictures of the police raid, which included at least three marked city police cruisers and at least three unmarked law enforcement vehicles.
South Burlington officer Foster Rich developed enough evidence to secure a search warrant from a judge, police said.
“This investigation was initiated in response to complaints of a declining quality of life in this neighborhood as reported by residents, who advised of finding used, discarded hypodermic needles and observing heavy levels of traffic to and from the residence which were suspected to be involved in illegal drug activity,” Bataille said.
He urged neighbors or anybody with information about the case to call officer Rich at (802) 846-4111.
Public records show city police officers have fielded more than a dozen complaints at the residence in the past year. That is due to neighbors concerned about quality-of-life issues, police said.
Stonehedge South, which includes 109 condominiums, is normally a peaceful setting, according to police. Stonehedge North, which has about 78 residences, is connected, but a separate association.
The Other Paper reported another court-ordered search warrant was executed at the residence in January, when two people were arrested. One was arrested in connection with a retail theft of more than $1,000 of items stolen from Lowe’s on Jan. 12, police said. A second person was arrested on a charge of failure to appear for a DUI charge, police said.
Sketchy condo sale
The sale of the condo was part of an unusual federal fraud investigation in late 2020, according to records in U.S. District Court.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a civil lawsuit in an attempt to recover nearly $300,000 after a Vermont lawyer trying to buy the condominium with his son wired money to an unauthorized bank account based on what turned out to be a counterfeit email from a prominent Burlington law firm, according to court records and the FBI.
South Burlington lawyer Dennis J. Johnson, who lived in South Hero at the time, was in the process of making the purchase and had retained the law firm of Montroll, Backus & Oettinger in Burlington to assist with the closing in late 2020, records show.
Johnson received an email that appeared to be from Montroll, Backus & Oettinger instructing him on Dec. 14, 2020, to wire $290,250 to a Wells Fargo account for the purchase of unit J-15 Stonehedge Drive, the federal court records show.
However, the email was not from Montroll, Backus & Oettinger.
The bogus email was designed to deceive Johnson into sending the money to the wrong bank account, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A. P. Cowles said in court papers.
Johnson sent $266,500 to the Wells Fargo account, while his son also wired some money, to pay for a portion of the South Burlington condo, Cowles wrote. Montroll, Backus & Oettinger never got the $266,500 wire transfer from Johnson as expected, court papers show.
Johnson reported to People’s United Bank that he had received a fraudulent email that tricked him into sending the $266,500 wire to the wrong bank account, Cowles noted.
People’s United Bank was able to successfully recall $84,648.95 in funds from Wells Fargo and passed the money to Johnson, records show.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a civil lawsuit to have two J.P. Morgan Chase Bank Accounts put on hold while efforts were made to properly recover through the court system the $100,000 from one account and $81,851.05 in the other account, records show.
Cowles said at the time the funds could be forfeited because of certain acts and omissions that happened in Vermont by the people committing the fraud.
The fraud was initially reported to South Burlington Police but, due to the interstate nature of the crime and the large amount of money, city police decided to refer the criminal complaint to the FBI in Vermont and the federal resources.
State Police Detective Walter Ribeiro, who was part of the FBI Cyber Task Force in Vermont, was part of the case. Ribeiro was responsible for investigating high-tech crimes, including major cyber fraud and computer intrusions.
